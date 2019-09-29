Home Depot (HD) Holding Increased by Griffin Asset Management Inc; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock Price Declined While Usca Ria Decreased Holding by $2.59 Million

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 9,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 46,530 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68M, up from 37,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $229.86. About 3.15M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 35.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 57,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 103,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.70M, down from 161,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 11.47M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – APPLICATION IS BASED ON DATA FROM PART 1 OF CHECKMATE -227, A GLOBAL PHASE 3 STUDY; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application For CABOMETYX(R) (cabozantinib) In Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 18/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/18/2018, 8:00 PM; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA SETS JAN 14 PDUFA DATE FOR CABOMETYX

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. On Wednesday, July 31 BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 11,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp reported 235,300 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gru holds 4.69 million shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited owns 0.25% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 234,724 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ipswich Invest Management has invested 0.42% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 61,854 are held by Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Court Place Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.34% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 19,297 shares. Kessler Grp Incorporated Limited has 1,320 shares. Accredited Invsts stated it has 0.15% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 578,895 are owned by Farr Miller & Washington Limited Dc. Hexavest Incorporated owns 4,930 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 298,643 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability invested 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company owns 524,246 shares. Marietta Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.15% or 10,300 shares.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers’ Opdivo fails to achieve PFS endpoint in late-stage brain cancer study – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.96 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $353.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 843 shares to 9,231 shares, valued at $9.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 11,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,213 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.52% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Argi Inv Svcs holds 0.05% or 4,650 shares in its portfolio. Colonial Advisors has 1.77% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 47,004 shares. Utd Asset Strategies owns 31,012 shares. Diversified invested in 0.04% or 3,854 shares. Roberts Glore Il stated it has 0.37% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Loomis Sayles And Lp has 0.01% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 23,364 shares. Guardian LP accumulated 73,834 shares. Moreno Evelyn V stated it has 1.84% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Texas Yale Cap invested 1.71% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd holds 0.56% or 6,589 shares in its portfolio. Janney Capital Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bell Commercial Bank owns 3,163 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 10,838 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Payden & Rygel accumulated 1.25% or 87,800 shares.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $785.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 4,152 shares to 53,406 shares, valued at $7.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 7,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,585 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust Series 1.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: BofA, CME, Conoco, CSX, EverQuote, Home Depot, IAC/InterActive, Snap, Splunk, Square, TJX and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: The Home Depot vs. Lowe’s – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.