Home Depot (HD) Holding Increased by Barnett & Company Inc; Microchip Technology (MCHP) Market Value Declined While Element Capital Management Upped by $10.66 Million Its Stake

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 361.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 129,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 165,961 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.77 million, up from 35,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $89.23. About 1.27M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 09/05/2018 – Microsemi Agrees to Additonal Disclosures Related to Pending Sale to Microchi; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SEES MICROSEMI MERGER COMPLETED JUNE 2018; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ANTICIPATES THAT MERGER WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Tech: Antitrust Review Continues in Several Countries; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY COMPLETES MICROSEMI ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Capital Expenditures $70M-$90M; 16/03/2018 – Microchip Technology CEO to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on March 19, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS; 02/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2023 NOTES AT 4.333%

Barnett & Company Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 107.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,480 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $668,000, up from 1,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $211.46. About 2.55 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 31,852 shares to 20,658 shares, valued at $748,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 16,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,199 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $751,106 activity. $326,860 worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) shares were sold by LITTLE MITCHELL R.

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43 million and $175.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 12,131 shares to 125,036 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 22,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD).

