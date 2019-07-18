Home Depot (HD) Holding Held by Roosevelt Investment Group Inc; As General Mtrs Co (GM) Stock Declined, Kingstown Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake

Kingstown Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingstown Capital Management Lp sold 750,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.55M, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingstown Capital Management Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.01. About 2.78 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 22/03/2018 – CS:1Q TO DATE GM ESTIMATED NET REVENUES IN LINE WITH LAST YR; 20/04/2018 – GM COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 26/03/2018 – ENGLE SAYS GM KOREA TO FILE BANKRUPTCY SHOULD UNION NOT MAKE CONCESSIONS BY APRIL 20 – UNION; 15/05/2018 – U.S. agencies moving forward with proposing fuel economy revisions; 06/04/2018 – California proposes new rules for self-driving cars to pick up passengers; 26/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Panthers GM Marty Hurney Vows Not To Trade Future First Round Pick; 08/05/2018 – Keith Naughton: SCOOP: @RamTrucks & @ChevyTruck’s Deep Discounts Signal an Old-Pickup Price War ‘Still room to up the ante’ $GM; 12/04/2018 – GM PRESIDENT SAYS IF NO APRIL 20 AGREEMENT, WILL LIKELY SEEK BANKRUPTCY PROTECTION FOR GM KOREA; 13/03/2018 – GM Plans Airbnb-Type Program for Cars (Video); 18/04/2018 – GM REPORTS $16.5B REVOLVING CREDIT LINE

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 2,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,553 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.83 million, up from 106,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $214.08. About 1.53M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al stated it has 189,115 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Dakota Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.26% or 16,793 shares. Blume Management Inc accumulated 300 shares. Moreover, Private Ocean Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 338 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 31,139 shares. Cornerstone Capital holds 1.28% or 40,245 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Mgmt Ltd holds 64,507 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc reported 248,012 shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. 1,147 were reported by Barr E S. Stonehearth Capital Ltd Com reported 1,350 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 12,150 were reported by Cap Ok. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.9% or 85,858 shares. Arbor Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability holds 20,855 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Profit Management Limited Com reported 8,366 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $802.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E O G Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4,761 shares to 97,959 shares, valued at $9.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 12,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,934 shares, and cut its stake in Class A.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Port Report: Shippers, Rail Align For Maersk’s Automation Plan – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Home Depot CEO: You just canâ€™t offset 40% deflation (video) – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Advsr Inc holds 0.03% or 210,262 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) accumulated 26,743 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management invested in 43,300 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd accumulated 127,805 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hennessy Advsrs invested 0.22% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Peoples Ser owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Td Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 6 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,600 shares. Fire Group holds 2,081 shares. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.04% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 84,170 are held by Oppenheimer. Torray Ltd Co reported 1.58% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Essex Financial Inc accumulated 5,929 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 174,673 shares. Wellington Shields And Communication Limited Liability Co holds 1.86% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 98,250 shares.