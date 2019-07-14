Home Depot (HD) Holding Held by Estabrook Capital Management; First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Cut Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $453,648; Share Price Rose

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 4,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,827 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, down from 38,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 7.06M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 0.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 12 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,820 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15 billion, up from 26,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $218.23. About 4.43 million shares traded or 9.98% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.12 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. $1.98 million worth of stock was sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $845,100 was sold by Coombe Gary A. Another trade for 19,049 shares valued at $1.81M was sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa. $3.90M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Thursday, January 31. PELTZ NELSON also sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Firm Inc holds 0.1% or 2,762 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Llc holds 13,952 shares. America First Investment Advisors Ltd Llc has 6,572 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Moreover, Town & Country Financial Bank & Company Dba First Bankers Company has 2.42% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Alpine Woods Cap Ltd owns 0.52% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 22,741 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% or 30,669 shares. Main Street Research Lc invested 12.34% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wealthcare Capital Mgmt has 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Martin & Tn has invested 0.41% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Northside Cap Mgmt, Oregon-based fund reported 10,898 shares. Moreover, Burney has 0.76% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 0.62% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 20.06M shares. L S Advisors stated it has 48,226 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Dorsey Whitney Ltd Co invested 0.95% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bamco Ny holds 1,796 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why PG&E, Jabil, and Axalta Coating Systems Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “PG&E Reaches $1 Billion Settlement With Paradise, California Governments – The Wall Street Journal” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G seeks to combat fake, hateful online content – bizjournals.com” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 37,880 shares to 68,071 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 33,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,507 were reported by Bartlett & Limited Liability Company. Bessemer Grp owns 1.60 million shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. York Cap Mngmt Glob Advisors Lc has 0.55% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 64,022 shares. Old Point And Svcs N A accumulated 2,127 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Somerville Kurt F has 62,858 shares for 2.39% of their portfolio. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Incorporated has 3,811 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Wms Prtnrs Limited Company reported 6,565 shares. Beacon Fincl Gp accumulated 7,149 shares. Thomas White Intll has 4,465 shares. Swedbank has invested 0.66% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Milestone Grp Incorporated holds 0.06% or 2,349 shares. Argi Ltd Liability owns 0.04% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4,034 shares. Zacks Inv has 2.2% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.2% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Colonial Trust Advsrs holds 45,042 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio.