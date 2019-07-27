Home Depot (HD) Holding Held by Cls Investments Llc; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Trimmed Its Position by $2.30 Million

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 12,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,250 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.44M, down from 113,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.14. About 2.29M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 20/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -1.2% In Mar 17 Wk; 15/03/2018 – IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC IMB.L : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM PAN-CONVICTION LIST; 16/03/2018 – Next Goldman CEO Must Fix Trading — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – HARVEY SCHWARTZ, THE FIRM’S PRESIDENT AND CO-CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE APRIL 20, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Echoes Saudi View That Oil Rally Won’t Hurt Demand; 12/04/2018 – BusinessNewsNetwork: BNN EXCLUSIVE: Goldman Sachs’ Jeff Currie says buy commodities, not equities; 21/05/2018 – Data firm IHS Markit to buy lpreo in $1.86 bln deal; 20/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SEES PNB TAKING $2B BALANCE SHEET HIT FROM INDIA FRAUD; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO – BLOOMBERG, CITING

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 530.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 7,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 1,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.44M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20B and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 432,370 shares to 51,043 shares, valued at $868,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 11,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 911 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1,178 shares. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.58% or 20,833 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Assocs Llc owns 5.03M shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Perkins Coie Communications owns 1.76% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 19,751 shares. Anchor Advisors Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,268 shares. Gw Henssler Associate Limited has invested 0.42% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sit Associates Inc reported 0.98% stake. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hanson And Doremus Invest holds 824 shares. Citizens & Northern reported 5,987 shares stake. Btim reported 0.05% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Farmers Commercial Bank owns 17,221 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Green Square Cap Limited Co holds 0.27% or 2,179 shares in its portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Inc accumulated 56 shares. Harvest Cap Mgmt invested 0.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,009 are owned by Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 45,029 shares. Intersect Capital Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,176 shares. Mathes reported 0.93% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Donaldson Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 35,605 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 184,825 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 20,023 shares. E&G Advsrs LP has 0.51% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Salem Investment Counselors Inc reported 0.11% stake. First Bank holds 39,426 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Investment accumulated 895 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw & Co Incorporated has 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 27,662 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Atwood Palmer reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings.