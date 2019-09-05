Home Depot (HD) Holding Held by Clough Capital Partners L P; Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined While Cordasco Financial Network Lowered by $355,200 Its Position

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 87.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 925 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 130 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50,000, down from 1,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $6.58 during the last trading session, reaching $363.11. About 792,383 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – Boeing Secures Services Contract for Canada’s Chinooks; 07/03/2018 – Boeing air tanker delivery likely delayed again -U.S. Air Force; 28/03/2018 – BOEING COMMENTS ON REPORTS OF RANSOMWARE ATTACK; 13/04/2018 – Russia could stop exporting titanium to Boeing in retaliation to Trump sanctions; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Found Harmed by Airbus Aid, Exposing EU to U.S. Sanctions; 09/05/2018 – McObject’s new eXtremeDB Financial Edition for HPC offers excellent performance and a host of new features; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS “VERY CONCERNED” ABOUT METAL FATIGUE IN ENGINES; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 23/05/2018 – Etihad Airways to Optimize Operations with Crew Management Solutions

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4108.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 156,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 159,910 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.69M, up from 3,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $227.29. About 438,132 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43M and $99.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,494 shares to 209,570 shares, valued at $32.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 172,857 shares. Moreover, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fairfield Bush has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Town Country National Bank Trust Dba First Bankers Trust holds 1,314 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pinnacle Associates Ltd invested 0.62% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Citigroup reported 529,185 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 2,680 are held by Insight 2811 Incorporated. Cadinha And Com Limited Liability invested in 1,060 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Wedgewood Prtn Inc has 0.03% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). White Pine Limited stated it has 2,705 shares. Cordasco Fincl Net invested in 130 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 3,495 are owned by Northeast Inv Mngmt. Cornerstone Prns Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Heritage Investors accumulated 80,133 shares or 1.82% of the stock.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “737 Max Will Continue to Hurt Boeing Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Boeing Stock Has a Chance to Navigate the Turbulence – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open 09/03: (CDTX) (ARDX) (CONN) Higher (I) (MNK) (BA) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing (BA), China Airlines Finalize Order for Six 777 Freighters – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 38.96 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 21,610 shares to 46,607 shares, valued at $7.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Gso Strategic Cr (BGB) by 99,507 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,446 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Glbl Eqty Div & Prem Op (IGD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Limited Company holds 0.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 281,690 shares. Compton Cap Management Ri owns 10,360 shares. Peak Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 0.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Limited Liability Co invested 1.86% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). New York-based Markston Interest Ltd Liability has invested 1.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Spinnaker Trust stated it has 31,898 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Secor Cap Advsrs LP holds 0.69% or 17,375 shares in its portfolio. Hugh Johnson Ltd Liability Com owns 4,685 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 2.04 million shares. Winfield Incorporated accumulated 8,676 shares or 0.89% of the stock. 1,302 are held by Dumont And Blake Invest Advisors Ltd Llc. Ntv Asset Lc holds 8,108 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank invested in 0.38% or 37,051 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 1.09M shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation holds 220,440 shares.