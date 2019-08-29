Home Depot (HD) Holding Held by Artemis Investment Management Llp; Tompkins Financial Has Boosted Tompkins Financial (TMP) Stake

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4270.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 83,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 85,264 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.38 million, up from 1,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $226.93. About 2.89M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Tompkins Financial Corp (TMP) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 6,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 477,606 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.33M, up from 470,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Tompkins Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $79.08. About 16,210 shares traded. Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEMKT:TMP) has declined 5.32% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500.

More important recent Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Tompkins Financial Corporation Reports Cash Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Jennifer Tegan Joins Tompkins Financial Corporation Board of Directors – Business Wire”, Businesswire.com published: “Tompkins Financial Corporation Appoints Steven W. Cribbs to the Senior Leadership Team of the Company – Business Wire” on October 22, 2018. More interesting news about Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tompkins Financial Corporation Increases Cash Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: October 19, 2018.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $526.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,792 shares to 31,797 shares, valued at $8.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,130 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 301,554 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $37.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 82,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,352 shares, and cut its stake in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve.

