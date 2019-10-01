Home Depot (HD) Holding Boosted by Cypress Capital Management Llc; As Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Share Value Declined, Kempen Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $3.54 Million

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 1,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 66,079 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.74M, up from 64,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $232.02. About 3.08 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 20.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 46,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 268,719 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.59 million, up from 222,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $70.61. About 9.08M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ghana to favor forecourt operator as Exxon Mobil Partner – Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unveils Plan To More Than Double Earnings And Cash Flow By 2025 — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘BUYBACKS REMAIN ON THE TABLE’; 07/03/2018 – EXXON XOM.N SAYS ITS PAPUA NEW GUINEA OPERATIONS ARE ‘UNSCATHED’ AFTER EARTHQUAKE; 05/04/2018 – Exxon imports LNG to keep tanks cool at Papua New Guinea plant; 26/04/2018 – Shell profit soars on higher oil prices, cash flow disappoints; 13/04/2018 – Massachusetts top court rules against Exxon in climate change probe; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CEO DARREN WOODS SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 29/03/2018 – US judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluespruce Ltd Partnership accumulated 770,272 shares. Pennsylvania has 1.61% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 188,569 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0.49% or 5.81M shares. Allstate has invested 0.3% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Co holds 4,178 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mgmt Llc has invested 0.98% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 224,012 shares. Coastline Tru Communications accumulated 0.23% or 7,605 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 1.39% or 96,877 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd owns 2,431 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 26,403 shares. Spark Invest invested in 0.18% or 12,500 shares. Adirondack Tru Communications reported 9,379 shares. Kidder Stephen W has 2.96% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 35,526 shares. The California-based Intersect Limited Co has invested 0.49% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $575.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 2,625 shares to 9,740 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foyston Gordon Payne Incorporated accumulated 3,775 shares. Montag A Associates Inc stated it has 134,046 shares. Dakota Wealth Management holds 0.67% or 45,929 shares in its portfolio. Btc Capital Management Inc reported 0.71% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lincluden Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, One Capital Mgmt has 0.51% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Roanoke Asset Mngmt New York owns 9,333 shares. 41,471 are owned by First Quadrant LP Ca. Pittenger Anderson owns 0.27% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 46,690 shares. Bancorp reported 1.36 million shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.86% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 186,577 shares. 24,162 were reported by Hanson & Doremus Invest Mgmt. Moreover, Aull And Monroe Inv Mngmt has 2% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Schroder Inv Management Group Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.54 million shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 7,756 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epr Pptys Com Sh Ben Int (NYSE:EPR) by 8,218 shares to 55,582 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont Com New (NYSE:TD) by 13,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,559 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).