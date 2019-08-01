Home Depot (HD) Holder Wesbanco Bank Has Trimmed Its Position; Westlake Chem (WLK) Shares Declined While Cushing Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.36 Million

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 7,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 118,449 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.73 million, down from 125,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $214.98. About 224,693 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (WLK) by 61.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 35,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 22,085 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 57,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Westlake Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $67.29. About 28,866 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 35.65% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 08/05/2018 – Westlake at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE: VINYLS RETURNS NOT YET ENOUGH FOR PLANT INVESTMENT; 30/04/2018 – Westlake Chemical Corporation Appoints Roger Kearns as Executive Vice President, Vinyls Chemicals; 23/05/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 04/04/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Electronic Equipment Upgrades Planned in Queen Anne / Westlake; 28/03/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $125 TARGET PRICE; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 29/05/2018 – Westlake Announces New Spot Insurance for Dealers; 17/05/2018 – Westlake Rises for 10 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6.5 Years; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CEO SAYS VINYLS INVESTMENT CASE ‘GETTING CLOSER’

More notable recent Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Westlake Chemical Announces Pricing of Offering of Senior Notes – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Nomura/Instinet Downgrades Westlake Chemical (WLK) to Reduce – StreetInsider.com” published on July 22, 2019, Barrons.com published: “Cokeâ€™s Still Undervalued – Barron’s” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Investors Can Clean Up On The Dividend With Dow Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Westlake Chemical Dropped on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Analysts await Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 65.71% or $1.61 from last year’s $2.45 per share. WLK’s profit will be $108.01 million for 20.03 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Westlake Chemical Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.64% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.39 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.