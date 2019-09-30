Home Depot (HD) Holder Weatherly Asset Management Has Cut Its Position by $375,291; Intel (INTC) Shareholder Ing Groep Nv Has Raised Holding by $45.79 Million as Market Value Declined

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 1,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 52,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.89 million, down from 54,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $232.02. About 3.08M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 928.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 974,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.66M, up from 104,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $51.53. About 10.61 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 07/03/2018 – Sen. James Lankf: Senator Lankford Discusses Reforms for Security Clearance in Open Intel Hearing; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel sources tell Bloomberg;; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of; 30/04/2018 – Exclusive: Inside Intel’s Failed Wearables Gambit; 14/03/2018 – Barrick Announces Nomination of Patricia A. Hatter as Independent Director

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $501.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,582 shares to 39,266 shares, valued at $6.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Int Gp Limited Liability Partnership owns 17,538 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Beacon reported 0.23% stake. Emory University holds 1,819 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Corporation holds 44,321 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd owns 3.67 million shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 22,378 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. New York-based Nippon Life Global Americas has invested 1.7% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Goldman Sachs Grp reported 5.30 million shares stake. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Grp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.82% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 9,219 shares. Burke And Herbert Natl Bank And Trust Communication reported 1.37% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Osborne Prtn Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 12,610 shares stake. Country Club Trust Company Na has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Argent Tru Company accumulated 61,593 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability Company owns 7,622 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt holds 0.08% or 2,047 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 23.02 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $5.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 33,500 shares to 5,500 shares, valued at $415,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corindus Vascular Robotics I by 218,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).