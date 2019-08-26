Home Depot (HD) Holder Water Island Capital Upped Its Holding by $369,203 as Stock Value Rose; Garmin LTD (GRMN) Valuation Declined While Robeco Institutional Asset Management Lowered by $2.86 Million Its Position

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 33,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 2.16M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.10 million, down from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $79.14. About 7,996 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 02/05/2018 – GARMIN RMAINTAINS 2018 FORECAST FOR REVENUE, PRO FORMA EPS; 13/03/2018 – NORDEA ROLLS OUT PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR FITBIT, GARMIN SMARTWATCH; 26/04/2018 – Garmin® unveils the Approach® Z80, an innovative golf laser range finder with integrated GPS and preloaded course map overlays; 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 08/03/2018 – GARMIN – ANNOUNCED TACTIX CHARLIE, A GPS WEARABLE THAT COMBINES TACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY WITH NAVIGATION AND FITNESS TRAINING; 15/03/2018 – Garmin® unveils Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar; 06/03/2018 Garmin® grows Connext® wireless cockpit connectivity portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q EPS 68c; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q REV. $711M, EST. $669.0M

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 1,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 26,790 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14M, up from 24,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $219.08. About 80,459 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop reported 5,999 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Chartist Incorporated Ca has 2,055 shares. Pictet North America Advsr invested 2.4% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 622,271 are owned by Tcw. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 926,956 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset Limited has 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bainco Investors holds 48,036 shares. Arrow Fincl Corporation stated it has 1.35% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Wallington Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 4.1% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Eastern Bancorporation reported 1.54% stake. Picton Mahoney Asset Management reported 21,290 shares. Moreover, Hillsdale Invest Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 830 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.46% or 17,284 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 1.18M shares. Staley Advisers holds 0.05% or 3,669 shares in its portfolio.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 82,383 shares to 283,932 shares, valued at $13.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manhattan Assocs Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) by 43,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR).

