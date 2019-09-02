Home Depot (HD) Holder Wagner Bowman Management Cut Its Position by $351,058 as Share Value Rose; Tdam Usa Lowered Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake by $858,192 as Share Value Rose

Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 13.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 17,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 112,870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, down from 130,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 15.25M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – CFPB SAYS COORDINATED ACTION WITH OFFICE OF THE COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY REQUIRES BANK TO REIMBURSE BORROWERS AND PAY THE $1 BLN FINE; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Conversations About Elder Needs Aren’t Happening, According to Wells Fargo Survey; 22/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Lisa Frazier Will Become Head of Innovation Group; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS NET INTEREST INCOME “TO BE RELATIVELY STABLE” IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: RISING U.S. WAGES WILL SQUEEZE PROFITS; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 6,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, down from 8,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 3.77 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastman Chem Co (NYSE:EMN) by 10,076 shares to 72,823 shares, valued at $5.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 55,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.16B for 9.78 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.69 billion for 22.61 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92 million and $420.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3,700 shares to 5,550 shares, valued at $500,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Communication Select by 33,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,624 shares, and has risen its stake in Financial Select (XLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.