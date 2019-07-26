Home Depot (HD) Holder Tuttle Tactical Management Has Increased Holding; Spears Abacus Advisors Has Trimmed Ball (BLL) Holding by $328,320

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 119.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 26,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,596 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52 million, up from 22,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $215.99. About 910,015 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 5,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 737,153 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.65M, down from 742,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $72.25. About 660,843 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 62.96% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 02/04/2018 – US Embassy Japan: Strengthening International Ties at the Old Ball Game; 19/04/2018 – Legendary Sowden House Opens Doors to The Public Exclusively For “Pawtastic Ball” Benefitting The Little Red Dog, Inc. Rescue; 29/05/2018 – BC PARTNERS, ANGUS BALL SELLING UP TO 45.5M SHRS IN SABRE; 23/03/2018 – Centerra Gold Reports Restart of Second Ball Mill Circuit at Mount Milligan; 21/03/2018 – Federal Register: Notice of Receipt of Petition for Decision That Nonconforming Model Year 2013 and 2014 Victory Hammer 8-Ball; 23/03/2018 – CENTERRA GOLD REPORTS RESTART OF SECOND BALL MILL CIRCUIT AT; 25/04/2018 – Ball Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend, Approves Share Repurchase Authorization; 05/04/2018 – DICK’S Team Sports HQ Announces A.D. STARR Named the Official Ball Supplier of the Little League® World Series; 30/05/2018 – Ball Aerospace Selected to Build Key Instrument Component for NASA’s WFIRST Observatory; 13/04/2018 – Trump Calls Comey `Untruthful Slime Ball’ as Book Details Released

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis accumulated 680,847 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 1.59 million shares or 4.08% of all its holdings. Moon Capital Limited Liability Company holds 1,865 shares. Interest Ca has invested 0.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Texas State Bank Tx invested in 3,997 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 0.33% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 21,506 shares. Washington Tru Bank & Trust holds 42,992 shares. Cadence Commercial Bank Na holds 12,692 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 405,793 shares. Guyasuta Inv has 17,851 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Schroder Investment Grp Incorporated holds 0.72% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2.30 million shares. Bermuda-based Fil has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Oppenheimer Asset Inc reported 59,477 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsrs has 0.02% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 180 shares. Becker Management Inc holds 9,651 shares.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $497.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 88,271 shares to 54,667 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 34,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,989 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Commerce Limited accumulated 7,622 shares. Profund Ltd stated it has 6,457 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Marsico Cap Management Limited Liability stated it has 97,319 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Invs holds 13,861 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 2.67 million shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.07% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Huntington Commercial Bank reported 0.11% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Wetherby Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). King Luther Capital Mngmt Corp has invested 0.16% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd owns 43,606 shares. 72,291 were reported by Charter Company. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.18% or 2.57 million shares. Amalgamated State Bank reported 42,933 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.15% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 524,340 shares. 245,797 were reported by Sei Invests.

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. BLL’s profit will be $217.58 million for 27.79 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.65% EPS growth.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $783.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 46,509 shares to 574,680 shares, valued at $24.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 6,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $6.16 million activity. 7,000 shares were sold by Fisher Daniel William, worth $371,886. HAYES JOHN A also sold $5.06M worth of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) shares.