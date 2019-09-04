Home Depot (HD) Holder Telemus Capital Has Lowered Its Holding by $721,980; United Nat Foods (UNFI) Stake Held by Towle & Co

Towle & Co increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 36,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.67M, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $434.29M market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.24. About 271,523 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94, REV VIEW $9.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS-SEAN GRIFFIN, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL TRANSITION FROM HIS CURRENT ROLE ON AUGUST 1, 2018 AND RETIRE FROM COMPANY ON OCT 1; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods COO Sean Griffin to Retire Oct. 1; 28/03/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Faten Freiha as Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q REV. $2.53B, EST. $2.45B; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $3.06 TO $3.14

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 3,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 54,137 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, down from 57,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $222.31. About 1.10 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,493 were reported by Noesis Cap Mangement. Zwj Invest Counsel has 0.59% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Kirr Marbach & Company Ltd Liability Corp In stated it has 0.05% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Zevenbergen Investments Lc accumulated 8,275 shares. Piershale Finance Group owns 2,079 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Lpl Finance Lc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Royal London Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Arvest Bank Tru Division has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hedeker Wealth Ltd Co invested 1.67% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Alpha Cubed Invests Lc reported 51,050 shares. Lakeview Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 25,532 shares. Staley Capital Advisers has 3,669 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Aspen Management Inc invested 0.85% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Royal Bancorp Of Scotland Grp Public Limited has invested 0.21% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Beech Hill, New York-based fund reported 3,341 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.69B for 22.05 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Planet Fitness Inc by 10,500 shares to 15,500 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 9,528 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advisors reported 50,000 shares. Blackrock reported 7.51 million shares. Bbt Cap Limited has 0.19% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Ls Inv Advisors Lc has 1,511 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lumina Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 16,700 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 100,965 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Captrust Advisors has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Manchester Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 250 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd has invested 0.14% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 18,226 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 32,116 shares.