Home Depot (HD) Holder Smead Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.32 Million as Market Value Rose; As Southern Co (SO) Stock Rose, Kbc Group Nv Boosted by $6.59 Million Its Holding

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 144.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 129,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 218,582 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30 million, up from 89,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $55.67. About 4.16 million shares traded or 1.45% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 30/03/2018 – Georgia Power stresses safety during spring storm season; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N – KIMBERLY S. GREENE WILL SUCCEED EVANS AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF SOUTHERN COMPANY GAS; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO: ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EVP & CFO; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS VOGTLE NUCLEAR PROJECT ‘ON TRACK’; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL 33 PERCENT MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO TO GLOBAL ATLANTIC FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Target Completion for the Sales of Gulf Power and Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Stanton and Plant Oleander Is the 1H of 2019; 10/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 12,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 444,497 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.30 million, down from 456,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $218.23. About 4.25 million shares traded or 5.54% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. $63,345 worth of stock was bought by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $100,380 were bought by Clark Henry A III on Tuesday, March 5. $4.42M worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was sold by BOWERS WILLIAM P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hexavest has 2,641 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Park National Oh accumulated 39,492 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Wellington Shields Com Limited Liability Co stated it has 17,269 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Uss Invest invested in 0.35% or 607,938 shares. Quantres Asset Ltd stated it has 3,900 shares. Alps has invested 0.28% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Lsv Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 18,400 shares. 20,432 are held by Great Lakes Lc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Summit Asset Ltd has 0.11% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 4,778 are owned by Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Com Ny. Lowe Brockenbrough & holds 0.05% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 7,038 shares. Prio Wealth LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 7,130 shares. Moreover, Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited has 0.08% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 80,408 shares.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 134,486 shares to 282,546 shares, valued at $9.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,996 shares, and cut its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.66 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 14,140 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $75.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.