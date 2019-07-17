Home Depot (HD) Holder Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Position by $416,380 as Valuation Rose; Advisors Asset Management Lifted Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) Position by $381,264

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) by 44.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 63,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 205,810 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, up from 142,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mfs Municipal Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.97. About 34,020 shares traded. MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) has risen 4.57% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 2,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 217,380 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.71M, down from 219,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $215.68. About 2.41M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Coast Limited Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Laurion Mgmt Lp invested 0.03% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.04% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Monetary Mngmt reported 39,746 shares stake. 36,190 were reported by Hoertkorn Richard Charles. 1,050 are owned by Mathes Com Inc. 30,737 were reported by First City Cap Mgmt Incorporated. Alps Advisors invested in 0.03% or 24,656 shares. Susquehanna Int Gru Llp owns 34,767 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alphamark Advsr Lc owns 0.05% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 641 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel holds 0.36% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 21,147 shares. Hartline Inv holds 1.52% or 30,321 shares. Strategic Services has 1,535 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hyman Charles D, a Florida-based fund reported 31,473 shares. South State, a South Carolina-based fund reported 84,796 shares.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,905 shares to 255,108 shares, valued at $10.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 5,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.45 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 8 investors sold MFM shares while 9 reduced holdings. only 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 4.87 million shares or 6.38% more from 4.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And owns 0% invested in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) for 4,760 shares. Cohen & Steers reported 0% stake. The Missouri-based Smith Moore & has invested 0.17% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Cwm Lc has invested 0% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Oakworth, Alabama-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) for 909,127 shares. Robinson Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.77% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Mackay Shields Lc has 0.02% invested in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) for 446,137 shares. Raymond James Ser Advsr Inc holds 62,830 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 7,468 shares. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 11,467 shares. Citigroup Incorporated owns 0% invested in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) for 300 shares. 1607 Cap Partners Limited Company holds 0.13% or 347,900 shares in its portfolio.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TCP) by 13,352 shares to 7,585 shares, valued at $283,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,816 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR).