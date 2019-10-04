Home Depot (HD) Holder Roffman Miller Associates Has Lifted Stake by $435,321; Caxton Associates LP Decreased Its Ares Cap (ARCC) Stake by $388,586; Market Value Rose

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 2,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 165,846 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.49 million, up from 163,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $226.81. About 2.78M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 60.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 22,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The hedge fund held 14,864 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $267,000, down from 37,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.1. About 1.83 million shares traded or 14.43% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD – EXPECTS A NET LOSS FOR FY; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 03/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c; 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $12.69B; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $930.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 12,842 shares to 15,032 shares, valued at $756,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd F by 24,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,753 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Expiring 0 (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wetherby Asset has 26,116 shares. Cubic Asset Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,265 shares. Cambridge Tru invested 1.2% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.99M shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.22% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Parkside Finance Retail Bank And Tru owns 1,790 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Co holds 939,085 shares. Warren Averett Asset Lc invested in 3,058 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Woodstock reported 69,809 shares. 10,540 were accumulated by Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company. Selway Asset Management holds 22,085 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.83% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd has 0.15% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Country Club Trust Na reported 8,708 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Ca holds 2.87% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 80,804 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 136.40 million shares or 5.55% less from 144.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chesley Taft & Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 49,875 shares. Mirador Capital Partners Lp holds 1.04% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 117,433 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0.05% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Whittier Of Nevada Inc holds 3,450 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Research Incorporated stated it has 247,293 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Kistler has 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Counselors has 10,226 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh has invested 0.05% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 589,994 were reported by Invesco Limited. Hudock Cap Gp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Clough Cap Prtnrs LP stated it has 1.51M shares or 2.66% of all its holdings. Advisory Networks holds 47,583 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp accumulated 22,027 shares. Fernwood Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 109,937 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $196.30M for 9.84 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.12% negative EPS growth.

