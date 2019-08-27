Home Depot (HD) Holder Rdl Financial Increased Its Holding by $396,325 as Shares Rose; Lennar Corp. (LEN) Shares Declined While Ulysses Management Has Boosted by $980,000 Its Stake

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp. (LEN) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 218,819 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.74 million, up from 198,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.04. About 1.66M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Remain Positive on Housing Industry Outlook in General; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Homebuilding Operating Earnings $413.7M; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman

Rdl Financial Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc bought 2,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 15,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 13,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $218.65. About 3.43M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 117.24M shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $19.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd reported 13,200 shares stake. 56,370 were reported by American Assets Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 475,636 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 481 were accumulated by Moody Financial Bank Trust Division. Brookfield Asset Management owns 28,900 shares. 13,381 were reported by Wesbanco State Bank. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 579 shares. Marketfield Asset Mngmt Lc owns 1.96% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 93,990 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 7.06M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Valley Advisers Inc reported 2,745 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 5,654 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking owns 257,565 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Sun Life Finance Incorporated holds 0.01% or 478 shares. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.14M shares stake.

