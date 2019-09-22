Home Depot (HD) Holder Quadrant Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $471,120 as Stock Value Rose; S&T Bank Holding in Tetra Tech (TTEK) Lowered by $362,934

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 4,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The institutional investor held 148,884 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.69M, down from 153,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $84.38. About 229,369 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532.8M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Rev $525M-$555M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises Dividend to 12c; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH SEES 3Q EPS 62C TO 68C, EST. 59C; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532M; 23/05/2018 – TETRA Technologies, Inc. and CSI Compressco LP Announce 2018 Investor Day Conference; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q ONGOING EPS 54C, EST. 51C

Quadrant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quadrant Capital Management Llc sold 2,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 20,345 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23M, down from 22,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quadrant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $224.67. About 7.07M shares traded or 84.24% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 95 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 0.62% more from 44.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.02% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 0.09% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Citigroup holds 85,413 shares. Bowen Hanes And Communication Inc owns 1.67% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 493,850 shares. Us Natl Bank De owns 0% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 5,496 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.16% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 673,534 shares in its portfolio. The California-based California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Van Eck Associates Corp stated it has 16,930 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 845 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited accumulated 0.03% or 83,020 shares. Eam Invsts Ltd Liability Com owns 0.43% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 22,534 shares. Nordea Investment Management invested in 75,095 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fort Ltd Partnership owns 3,993 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 2,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TTEK’s profit will be $45.90M for 25.11 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Tetra Tech, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

S&T Bank, which manages about $456.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 22,060 shares to 346,930 shares, valued at $5.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 7,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

