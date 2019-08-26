Home Depot (HD) Holder Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Lifted Its Position; Bokf Cut Its Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holding by $472,140; Share Price Rose

Bokf decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 15.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 1,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 6,024 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, down from 7,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $10.9 during the last trading session, reaching $512.6. About 612,975 shares traded or 12.37% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 20.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 7,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 43,686 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38 million, up from 36,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 5.77 million shares traded or 44.63% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 earnings per share, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.59 million for 19.69 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bokf, which manages about $4.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 8,395 shares to 17,842 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 6,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,323 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 11,384 shares to 227,935 shares, valued at $7.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,340 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC).