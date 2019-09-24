Home Depot (HD) Holder Pure Financial Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $418,496 as Stock Price Rose; As Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Shares Rose, Shareholder Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Has Lifted Position

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc bought 14,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 244,992 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57 million, up from 230,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.95B market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $24.69. It is down 2.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK SAYS TWO DIRECTORS HAVE ACCEPTED STARWOOD’S OFFER; 01/04/2018 – STARWOOD OFFER FOR VICTORIA PARK VALUED AT $1.04 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – CA IMMO CAIV.Vl CFO SAYS NEED TO KNOW MORE ABOUT STARWOOD’S STRATEGY BEFORE CAN COMMENT ON ITS OFFER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Starwood Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STWD); 11/05/2018 – IWG APPROACHED BY LONE STAR, STARWOOD AND TDR CAPITAL; 27/03/2018 – CA IMMO TO COMMENT ON STARWOOD ONCE BID DOCUMENTATION AVAILABLE; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Rev $260.6M; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS STARWOOD CAPITAL HAS AN EXCELLENT REPUTATION; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 11/05/2018 – IWG GETS APPROACH FROM LONE STAR, PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD, TDR

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 33.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 3,985 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $829,000, down from 5,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $227.18. About 1.20 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.54 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pioneer Tru Bank & Trust N A Or holds 0.29% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,351 shares. 33,816 were accumulated by Choate Invest Advsr. Windward Mngmt Ca owns 11,716 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Clean Yield owns 9,834 shares. Oarsman Cap Incorporated holds 0.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 1,492 shares. Security National Bank Of So Dak invested 1.34% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Nbt Comml Bank N A Ny reported 8,934 shares. Fragasso Group accumulated 0.12% or 3,007 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.41% or 7,794 shares in its portfolio. Edgewood Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Edgar Lomax Communications Va invested in 0.39% or 27,450 shares. Headinvest Lc stated it has 0.17% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Boyar Asset Mgmt holds 35,327 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $557.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IGOV) by 10,356 shares to 67,648 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 8,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold STWD shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 162.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 163.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0.01% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 22,564 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 215,294 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl holds 0.01% or 153,609 shares. 5,400 are owned by Point72 Asset Mngmt L P. Barnett And Co accumulated 94,614 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Metropolitan Life Company New York holds 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 6,500 shares. Putnam Limited Liability Com invested in 43,664 shares or 0% of the stock. Naples owns 27,975 shares. 89,561 were reported by Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability. Morgan Stanley holds 6.92M shares. Round Table Ser Lc accumulated 11,040 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Chevy Chase Tru holds 12,369 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jag Capital Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

