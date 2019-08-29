Home Depot (HD) Holder Provident Trust Co Has Lifted Its Position by $18.01 Million as Stock Rose; Tdam Usa Increased Costco Whsl New (COST) Position by $561,440 as Stock Price Rose

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 94,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.44 million, up from 945,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $5.26 during the last trading session, reaching $227.21. About 2.50M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 2,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 45,597 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.04M, up from 43,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $296.3. About 1.59 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Schnieders Ltd Liability Co has 9,964 shares. First Allied Advisory Services invested in 0.25% or 38,003 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.45% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreno Evelyn V holds 30,741 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. Portland Glob Advsrs Llc, Maine-based fund reported 1,483 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt Inc holds 2.84% or 37,249 shares. Duff Phelps Investment Mgmt Co accumulated 0.04% or 12,150 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt reported 0.38% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Roberts Glore & Il accumulated 2,919 shares. Ledyard Natl Bank has 49,406 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. First Western Capital Mngmt owns 1,944 shares or 5.31% of their US portfolio. Wedgewood Invsts Pa reported 5,409 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Farmers State Bank holds 17,221 shares or 1.8% of its portfolio. Kbc Group Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 336,141 shares.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 21,809 shares to 33,931 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 7,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,106 shares, and cut its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM).