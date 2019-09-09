Home Depot (HD) Holder Polaris Wealth Advisers Lowered Its Stake by $23.37 Million; Duke Energy New (DUK) Holding Has Upped by Hilltop Holdings Inc

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 95.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 119,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 5,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 125,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.24M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 54.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 6,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 19,161 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 12,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $93.76. About 2.58M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 27/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROPOSES RATE INCREASE IN SOUTH CAROLINA; 14/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES HARRIS 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 30%: NRC; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 16/04/2018 – Duke Begins Building Hawaii Solar Farm at Pearl Harbor Navy Base; 08/05/2018 – Duke Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.14 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 04/04/2018 – Cyberattack Bleeds Into Utility Space as Duke Sees Billing Delay; 27/03/2018 – Charlotte BizJournal: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Hydroelectric Plant Sale to Close in 1Q of 2019; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.17% or 3,292 shares. Waverton Mgmt Ltd reported 4.5% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Point72 Asset LP holds 88,702 shares. Macquarie holds 0.07% or 207,132 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0.45% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Beaumont Fincl Limited Liability Com holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 7,257 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.81% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 337,946 shares. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 16,657 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt has invested 0.63% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 45,370 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Kings Point Capital Mgmt holds 2,098 shares. Pggm Investments reported 1.03 million shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar holds 0.29% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 3,811 shares. Natl Bank Of America De has 15.96M shares. Stelac Advisory Services Ltd Com invested in 842 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68M and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,551 shares to 48,047 shares, valued at $9.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,076 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.93 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ipswich Investment Mgmt Inc has 0.82% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 27,782 shares. The Texas-based Fayez Sarofim Company has invested 0.01% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Florida-based fund reported 31,145 shares. Capital Planning Advisors Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Ledyard Bank stated it has 0.67% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Louisiana-based Waters Parkerson Communications Limited Com has invested 0.06% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 1,035 are held by Smart Portfolios Llc. Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma accumulated 18.38M shares. Intersect Limited reported 2,243 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Com accumulated 0.03% or 1,625 shares. 3,009 were reported by Bkd Wealth Advisors. Moreover, Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.5% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Allstate Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 30,849 shares. First Republic Invest holds 0.14% or 299,993 shares.

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SJNK) by 15,004 shares to 101,821 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 32,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,048 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).