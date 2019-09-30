Home Depot (HD) Holder Pittenger & Anderson Has Boosted Its Stake by $555,795; Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Cut Holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by $925,960 as Market Valuation Rose

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 26,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The institutional investor held 532,176 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.89M, down from 558,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $12.74. About 920,245 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 9.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 2,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 31,474 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.55M, up from 28,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $232.18. About 1.12 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 57,345 shares to 15,643 shares, valued at $992,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,960 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.07% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 48,059 are owned by Bragg Fincl Advsrs Inc. Alley Lc stated it has 41,054 shares. Somerville Kurt F owns 61,441 shares or 2.53% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Inv Gp Ltd Liability Company holds 4.31% or 55,517 shares. Ghp Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.23% or 9,171 shares. Moreover, Gillespie Robinson Grimm has 0.06% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,387 shares. 1.96M were accumulated by Bank Of Montreal Can. Daiwa Group owns 76,843 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 290,051 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust holds 690,091 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 2.70M shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Moreover, Murphy Capital has 1.69% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Brick & Kyle reported 2.75% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Washington Tru reported 139,083 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Hurricane Dorian: What Impact Will It Have on the U.S. Economy and Stock Market? – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “8 Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why Shopify Stock Is Really Tumbling – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons You Should Buy into the Home Depot Stock Bump – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 522,202 shares to 1.97 million shares, valued at $67.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 19,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 883,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $160.21M for 3.12 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.86% negative EPS growth.