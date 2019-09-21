Home Depot (HD) Holder Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Increased Stake by $113.80 Million as Stock Value Rose; Aviance Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $12.36 Million as Shares Declined

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 108.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 549,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $220.15M, up from 508,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $224.67. About 7.07 million shares traded or 79.83% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 427.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc bought 6,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 8,058 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.26 million, up from 1,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33 million shares traded or 31.99% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 31/05/2018 – Despite competition from e-commerce giant Amazon, Stitch Fix is committed to remaining independent, and doesn’t have any plans of a buyout; 23/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Graffiti removals spiked near HQ2 sites ahead of Amazon visit this week; 16/04/2018 – Drug & pharmacy stocks spike after sources tell CNBC that Amazon Business, which sells bulk items to business customers, has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products; 08/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 14/05/2018 – Peeks Social Receives Invitation to Amazon Appstore; 06/03/2018 – Amazonas Florestal Ltd. Today Announced That The Company’s Subsidiary Amazon Hemp Has Been Given The Go Ahead And Funding Facil; 29/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon is straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 07/04/2018 – Surprise! Amazon now sells more than 70 of its own private-label brands; 04/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP ON AMAZON SEEKS LEVEL PLAYING FIELD; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,060 were accumulated by Old Dominion Mngmt Inc. Hartford Inv Mngmt invested 0.83% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Clough Lp owns 68,210 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Altavista Wealth Management has 1.44% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Atlantic Union Bank invested in 20,665 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Sadoff Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 5.59% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Natl Pension owns 1.20M shares. Old Point Trust And Finance Ser N A reported 2,127 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh reported 0.41% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.24% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hartline Investment stated it has 1.5% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Beacon holds 0.23% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 6,572 shares. 1,777 are held by Groesbeck Invest Mgmt Nj. 29,983 are owned by Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx. 31,012 are owned by Asset Strategies.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 34,016 shares to 2.79 million shares, valued at $321.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 316,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,986 shares, and cut its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57 million and $362.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,401 shares to 62,712 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG) by 2,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,364 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG).