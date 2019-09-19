Home Depot (HD) Holder Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Decreased Its Position by $1.04 Million; As Abbott Labs (Put) (ABT) Valuation Rose, Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Lowered Position by $2.94 Million

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (Put) (ABT) by 35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Abbott Labs (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $83.86. About 110,568 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/04/2018 – Commonwealth’s Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott Honored with 2017 WBEC Leadership Award; 11/03/2018 – New Long-Term Data Show Improved Survival and Lower Rates of Stroke and Pump Thrombosis for Abbott’s HeartMate 3 Heart Pump; 21/03/2018 – Abbott Hosts Conference Call for First-Quarter Earnings; 30/05/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Abbott wants more armed guards, mental health services to prevent school shootings; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times; 28/03/2018 – Abbott has invested an undisclosed amount in Bigfoot Biomedical, a start-up creating diabetes care devices and systems; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS POSITIVE OUTCOMES OF TENDYNE DEVICE STUDY; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 27.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 5,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 13,083 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72 million, down from 18,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $231.02. About 172,228 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 100% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Abbott announces positive data on brain injury test – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “University of California sues Abbott over probiotic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Abbott launches study of TriClip for tricuspid regurgitation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 24.96 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $399.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 25,390 shares to 89,007 shares, valued at $16.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 144,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,330 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $580.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 5,070 shares to 9,293 shares, valued at $843,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 14,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

