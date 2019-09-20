Home Depot (HD) Holder Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Lowered Position by $626,175 as Valuation Rose; Route One Investment Company LP Has Upped Its Stake in Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) by $4.05 Million

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 3,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 37,220 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.74M, down from 40,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $229.23. About 2.53M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot –

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 579,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.60% . The hedge fund held 11.42M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.54M, up from 10.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Adecoagro S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $737.30M market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 25,703 shares traded. Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) has declined 20.68% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AGRO News: 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Comments On Adecoagro’s Potential Acquisition Of SanCor; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ EBITDA $61.9M; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Adecoagro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – SANCOR APPROVES ADECOAGRO TAKEOVER OFFER; 15/05/2018 – Route One Investment Company Buys 1.8% Position in Adecoagro; 14/05/2018 – Adecoagro recorded 1Q18 Adjusted EBITDA of $61.9 MM, 38.4% higher year over year; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +47.9%; 23/03/2018 – ADECOAGRO IS SAID TO BID FOR ARGENTINE DAIRY CO-OP: LA NACION; 26/03/2018 – Adecoagro Bids for Argentine Dairy Co-Op, Countering Fonterra

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.73 billion for 22.74 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $637.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 14,595 shares to 181,740 shares, valued at $17.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 38,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acropolis Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 7,639 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4.21M shares. Swiss State Bank has invested 0.87% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sather Finance Grp invested in 8,138 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Financial Bank Of The West reported 50,677 shares. Eos LP has 0.47% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Dumont Blake Invest Ltd Co accumulated 1,270 shares. Moreover, Pggm has 1.08% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1.03 million shares. Stifel Financial owns 1.47M shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. First City Capital Management Inc accumulated 30,233 shares or 4.58% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa reported 649,161 shares. Aspen Investment Mngmt holds 6,415 shares. Moreover, Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corporation has 0.26% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).