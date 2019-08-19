Home Depot (HD) Holder Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Cut Position by $315,819 as Share Value Rose; Waddell & Reed Financial Stake in Netease (NTES) Has Lifted by $1.37 Million as Share Price Declined

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 15.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 1,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 8,924 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, down from 10,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 3.79 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 5,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 113,753 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.47M, up from 108,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $258.48. About 787,323 shares traded or 12.75% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 04/05/2018 – NetEase’s CEO Sees a Third of His Fortune Vanish in Six Months; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 27/03/2018 – BEIJING — One of China’s most promising internet companies, NetEase, will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 26/03/2018 – China’s NetEase aims to make online retail as large as games; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “After A Rainy Q1, Home Depot Analysts Look At Consumer Trends, Chinese Tariffs – Benzinga” published on May 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Home Depot Analyst Says Renovation Cycle May Be ‘Petering Out’ – Benzinga” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot: Peak Housing? Think Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.48 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Savings Bank invested in 0.38% or 37,051 shares. Wealthquest Corp invested in 1,829 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Regent Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,961 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Old Dominion Mngmt Incorporated owns 1,614 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Buckhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 2.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 26,681 were reported by Liberty Capital Mngmt. Pictet Commercial Bank Trust Ltd holds 0.32% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,850 shares. 23,506 are owned by South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd. First Utd Bancorporation Trust reported 1,324 shares. Weik Mngmt holds 14,980 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Boltwood has invested 0.55% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Towercrest Cap Mgmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,705 shares. Samlyn Limited invested in 0.83% or 183,225 shares. One Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 17,332 shares. Moreover, Camarda Fincl Advsr Llc has 1.65% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4,504 shares.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $471.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc Cl A by 8,685 shares to 18,010 shares, valued at $825,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr Dj Wilshire Mid Cap Growth Etf (MDYG) by 9,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc Com (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Svcs Inc by 205,078 shares to 372,212 shares, valued at $5.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 348,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.94M shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).