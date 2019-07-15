Home Depot (HD) Holder National Asset Management Lifted Its Stake by $803,346; Eagle Capital Management Lowered Holding in Barclays Plc (BCS) by $58.13 Million

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 4,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,734 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, up from 23,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.29. About 1.99 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Barclays Plc (BCS) by 31.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc analyzed 7.27 million shares as the company's stock rose 0.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 15.95M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.62M, down from 23.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Barclays Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $33.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.8. About 2.11M shares traded. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has declined 30.20% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.63% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "3 Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com" on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Home Depot (HD) Up 10.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: "4 Dow Jones Stocks Ready to Rise – Investorplace.com" on June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Invest Counselors Inc stated it has 0.05% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Alabama-based First Commercial Bank has invested 0.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Halsey Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5,805 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 12,740 shares. Middleton And Co Inc Ma holds 1.03% or 33,578 shares in its portfolio. 4,339 were reported by Eqis Capital Mgmt. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 4,843 shares. Windward Ca holds 11,607 shares. Colony Grp Ltd Liability reported 17,678 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Ulysses Mngmt Limited Company has 0.09% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Credit Agricole S A owns 85,858 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Bright Rock Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 37,100 shares or 2.38% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset stated it has 0.43% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Intrust Bank Na invested in 0.6% or 12,354 shares. Bollard Group Limited Liability Com reported 5,855 shares.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 27,663 shares to 58,192 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 3,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,304 shares, and cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $26.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 29,002 shares to 3.36 million shares, valued at $152.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 416,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK).

Analysts await Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 25.58% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.43 per share. BCS’s profit will be $1.38B for 6.09 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Barclays PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.