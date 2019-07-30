Home Depot (HD) Holder Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowered Its Stake by $10.83 Million as Stock Value Rose; At&T (T) Stock Value Rose While Annex Advisory Services Raised Its Position

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 10,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,339 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 93,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $34.56. About 6.23M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park; 15/03/2018 – Diane Bartz: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days to give more time for pre-trial motions: source:; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: SEE CHALLENGES IN SAT. TV, BUT GAINS IN ONLINE TV; 09/05/2018 – Brian Schwartz: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – STEPHENS SAID CO EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST AT&T AND TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 13/03/2018 – AT&T `NO BLACK-OUT’ OFFER CAN BE INTRODUCED AT MERGER TRIAL; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$33.9 BLN; 26/03/2018 – AT&T TRIAL RESTART DELAYED AS COURT DEALS WITH ISSUE; 27/03/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVE RESUMES TESTIMONY IN AT&T MERGER TRIAL

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 31.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 56,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,080 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.62M, down from 179,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $217.82. About 208,980 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 33,915 shares to 34,580 shares, valued at $3.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evergy Inc by 55,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,715 shares, and has risen its stake in American National Insurance Co (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.62 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

