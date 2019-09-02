Home Depot (HD) Holder Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Cut Its Position by $10.83 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Lincoln National Trimmed Its Holding in Mccormick & Co (MKC) by $20.15 Million

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 31.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 56,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 123,080 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.62 million, down from 179,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 3.77 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 49.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp sold 134,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 137,046 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64 million, down from 271,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $162.87. About 592,001 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 16/05/2018 – McCormick Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 08/03/2018 McCormick & Company Expands Partnership with NCBA CLUSA to Improve Livelihoods of Smallholder Farmers; 31/03/2018 – Larson Electronics Releases LED Tractor Lighting Package for McCormick International MTX125; 23/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC.V); 23/04/2018 – McCormick Media LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In tronc; 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 27/03/2018 – McCormick To Use Some Tax Savings To Pay Out Bonuses, Raise Wages — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – McCormick Makes 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 List; 26/03/2018 – McCormick & Company Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – summary; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Accelerate Hourly Employee Wage Increases

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.69 billion for 22.61 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 465 shares to 24,055 shares, valued at $28.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 107,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,834 shares, and has risen its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity by 25,118 shares to 207,611 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 22,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity (FENY).

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 0.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MKC’s profit will be $171.99 million for 31.56 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.21% EPS growth.

