Home Depot (HD) Holder Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Increased Position; Selway Asset Management Lowered Nike Cl (NKE) Holding by $2.14 Million

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $86.7. About 4.30 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 29/05/2018 – Nike Inc. vs Jezign Licensing, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/29/2018; 16/05/2018 – Highsnobiety: Exclusive: Nike Unveils Capsule Collection with Alyx Designer Matthew Williams; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss/Shr 57c; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees Circulated Informal Survey About Alleged Inappropriate Behavior by Men; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 2,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,778 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.03 million, up from 112,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $213.01. About 1.98M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” on June 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Port Report: Shippers, Rail Align For Maersk’s Automation Plan – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot: Significant Value Remains – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “9 Retail Stocks Goldman Sachs Says Are Ready to Rip – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 16,840 shares to 44,485 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 16,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,425 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Brand Could Benefit From Nike’s and Adidas’ Missteps – The Motley Fool” on July 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Footwear Analyst: Outrage Over Nike’s Betsy Ross Shoe Comes From Outside Its Teen Demographic – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Nike, Tesla, Uber And More – Benzinga” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Trade In Focus Ahead Of G20 As Market Digests Walgreens, Conagra Results; Nike Waiting In The Wings – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44 million and $149.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp. by 9,258 shares to 20,197 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.