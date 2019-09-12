Home Depot (HD) Holder Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Decreased Its Position by $959,200; Align Technologies (ALGN) Valuation Declined While Tocqueville Asset Management LP Upped Position by $498,225

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 55,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.05 million, down from 59,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $232.66. About 2.79 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Align Technologies Inc. (ALGN) by 135.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 1,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 3,175 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $869,000, up from 1,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Align Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $179.77. About 1.28 million shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Rev $436.9M; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – QTRLY SHR $1.17; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SUES ALIGN TECHNOLOGIES FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Says Will Oppose and Defend Itself in Proceedings; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES; 19/04/2018 – Align Technology Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SAYS FILED THE PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT ASSERTING THAT ALIGN TECHNOLOGY’S ITERO ELEMENTS INTRAORAL SCANNER INFRINGES 3SHAPE’S US ‘244 PATENT; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology: Plan in Addition to Existing $300 Million Authorization; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Accused of Breach of Noncompete Provisions of Contract; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 23,400 shares to 29,600 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 70,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 23.08 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 3,078 shares to 70,159 shares, valued at $75.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 24,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 598,677 shares, and cut its stake in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj bought 1,100 shares worth $206,921.