Home Depot (HD) Holder Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Lowered Stake by $36.69 Million; Chou Associates Management Has Raised Its Holding in Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor (SHOS) as Share Price Rose

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor (SHOS) by 225.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 901,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.96% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.55. About 262,742 shares traded or 263.50% up from the average. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) has risen 15.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOS News: 16/04/2018 – New Sears Hometown Store Opens in Wichita Falls; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Alabama Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Mississippi Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 19/04/2018 – Sears Hometown and Outlet 4Q Loss $33.2M; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Robinson Sears Hometown Store; 09/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Kennett Sears Hometown Store; 13/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Barkhamsted Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Six Sears Hometown Stores in Texas Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 09/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Berkhamsted Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Butte Sears Hometown Store

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 13.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 192,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $244.30M, down from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 5.54M shares traded or 38.86% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&Co holds 19,500 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Ativo Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11,819 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Artemis Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 85,264 shares. Hodges Capital Management Inc holds 0.55% or 28,310 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Management Ltd Com Nj holds 7,049 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Scotia holds 0.68% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 275,010 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,582 shares. Bath Savings Tru owns 27,349 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Colony Limited Liability owns 17,678 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Lc holds 418,984 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,666 shares. 250,752 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Jane Street Group Incorporated Lc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 90,579 were reported by Godsey And Gibb Assocs. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0.28% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74B and $17.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 37,990 shares to 486,616 shares, valued at $129.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 112,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Com Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BAML still cautious on Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Lowe’s Closes In on Home Depot – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Lowe’s – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – PRNewswire” on December 07, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New Sears Hometown Store Opens in Friday Harbor – GlobeNewswire” published on January 15, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Murray Sears Hometown Store Welcomes Paducah Sears Customers – GlobeNewswire” on March 08, 2017. More interesting news about Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Sears Hometown Store Opens in Pleasantville – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Local Entrepreneur Brings Sears Hometown Store to El Campo – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 27, 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold SHOS shares while 3 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 11.26 million shares or 9.25% more from 10.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) invested 0% in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 75,298 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 62,903 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc invested in 0% or 1.26 million shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 18,963 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS). Moreover, Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS). Bancorp Of Mellon reported 10,307 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chou Inc has invested 1.14% in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS). Renaissance Technologies Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) for 557,726 shares. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS). Rbs Ptnrs L P, a Florida-based fund reported 4.77M shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc reported 12 shares. Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) for 29,500 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS).