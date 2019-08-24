Home Depot (HD) Holder Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $552,945; As Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Market Value Declined, Holder Rwc Asset Management Llp Decreased Its Position

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 2,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 30,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 27,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 5.54 million shares traded or 38.96% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 65.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 360,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The institutional investor held 189,491 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85M, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.39% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $37.88. About 1.85M shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 03/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER NET REVENUE OF $440.2 MILLION, OPERATING INCOME OF $54.2 MILLION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $103.5 MILLION; 02/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Participate in Two Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Reports First Quarter Net Revenue of $440.2 Million, Operating Income of $54.2 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Tropicana Intends to Dispose of Tropicana Aruba Resort and Casino Prior to Closing; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Eri Holfdings 6083.T – 9-MTH group results; 15/05/2018 – ERI Scientific Beta highlights the importance of market risk in smart beta strategies; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Sees Deal Closing 4Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Identified $40M Synergies Expect to Realize in First Yr of Ownership; 02/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCRETIVE

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cramer To Trump: Listen To Home Depot CFO’s Comments On Trade – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Indexes End Rally, Closing Lower Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Home Depot Core Strength Goes On Despite Cheaper Lumber, Bad Weather And China – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Purchase: Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Limited Company owns 158,780 shares. Dodge & Cox invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Dillon And Associates Inc reported 14,453 shares stake. Stillwater Invest Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Yorktown Mngmt Incorporated reported 11,000 shares. Whitnell owns 1.07% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 14,451 shares. Gideon Cap Advsrs holds 0.38% or 5,609 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania has 8,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bender Robert And Associates holds 0.51% or 5,423 shares. Private Asset Mngmt invested in 85,764 shares or 2.93% of the stock. Yhb Invest Advsrs accumulated 48,486 shares. Aull & Monroe Inv holds 24,721 shares or 2.54% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Assoc reported 0.71% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Exane Derivatives invested in 1,435 shares. 2,968 are owned by American Asset Mngmt.

More notable recent Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Eldorado Resorts Has Risky Plan for Caesars Entertainment Buyout – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eldorado Resorts: After Caesars Deal, Big Reward – And Bigger Risk – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Celgene, Ulta, Caesarsâ€™ Buyout – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 5,900 shares. 66,447 were reported by Federated Inc Pa. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 57,267 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Cornerstone Advsr Inc invested in 0% or 24 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag, Germany-based fund reported 23,776 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 1.96M shares. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability Corp holds 825 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny invested 0.4% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 8,719 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 44,164 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bluecrest accumulated 4,317 shares. Shellback Cap Lp accumulated 389,763 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.04% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Park West Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 5.17% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI).