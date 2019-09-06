Home Depot (HD) Holder Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Increased Holding; Trust Company Of Toledo Na Lifted Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by $326,248 as Share Value Rose

Trust Company Of Toledo Na increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na bought 3,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 68,450 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 65,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $122.71. About 825,542 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 3,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 65,896 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.64M, up from 62,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $229.6. About 548,784 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roanoke Asset stated it has 44,216 shares. Cannell Peter B reported 107,666 shares. Liberty Capital Mgmt reported 26,681 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt holds 4,930 shares. 104,555 are owned by Smith Chas P Assocs Pa Cpas. Green Valley Ltd Liability Co holds 512,290 shares. 9,472 were accumulated by Adirondack Tru Company. Vontobel Asset Management stated it has 271,760 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww holds 0.4% or 450,255 shares. Shine Advisory Services stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sather Group Inc has 8,138 shares. Washington Tru Com accumulated 138,646 shares. Motley Fool Asset Llc accumulated 17,682 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Finemark Retail Bank holds 1.09% or 97,483 shares. Cohen Lawrence B reported 0.21% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 56,713 shares to 199,152 shares, valued at $22.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 127,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,054 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).