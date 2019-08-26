Home Depot (HD) Holder Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Lowered Its Stake by $1.66 Million; Stericycle Com (SRCL) Share Value Declined While Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Trimmed Its Holding

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc Com (SRCL) by 76.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 4,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The institutional investor held 1,260 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108,000, down from 5,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $43.54. About 853,027 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUES $3,500 MLN – $3,640 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Flushing, Sharing, Reusing and More: Stericycle Study Exposes Americans’ Opioid and Prescription Drug Habits; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q EPS 25c; 23/03/2018 – S&P: Downgrade Reflects Unfavorable Operating Trends in Stericycle’s Core Medical Waste End Market; 04/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q REV. $895.0M, EST. $882.4M; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O SAYS ROBERT S. MURLEY APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Robert S. Murley Named Chmn of the Bd; 18/04/2018 – Stericycle to Participate in Two Investor Events

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 18.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 37,249 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15M, down from 45,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $218.65. About 3.43 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%

More notable recent Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Stericycle, Inc. Reports Results For the Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MSG, ADNT, SRCL – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Oversold Conditions For Stericycle (SRCL) – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stericycle (SRCL) Rides on Acquisitions, Debt Woes Remain – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold SRCL shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,261 are owned by Amg Funds. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.22% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Pointstate Capital Limited Partnership reported 20,200 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement owns 57,060 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Wi invested in 0.77% or 109,364 shares. Landscape Capital Management Lc holds 5,207 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 999,826 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Axa owns 11,800 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 5,133 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs holds 45,339 shares. First Tru Advsr LP has 163,174 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 18,634 shares. Stifel Financial, a Missouri-based fund reported 134,939 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 5,365 shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0.05% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $471.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brooks Automation Inc Com (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 11,441 shares to 25,762 shares, valued at $755,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Value Etf (VTV) by 3,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,294 shares, and has risen its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc Com (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan Assocs reported 0.27% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Waddell Reed Fincl reported 1.31 million shares. Legacy Prtnrs Inc reported 0.42% stake. Sumitomo Life owns 37,243 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Butensky Cohen Security owns 6,901 shares. Moreover, Advsr Asset Mgmt has 0.72% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Rothschild Corporation Il invested in 13,696 shares. North Point Managers Oh holds 2.99% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 82,054 shares. Selway Asset Mgmt holds 2.89% or 22,485 shares in its portfolio. Fundx Inv Gru Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.22% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Icon Advisers Incorporated stated it has 0.5% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pggm Invests, Netherlands-based fund reported 1.03M shares. Kames Public Ltd Liability Co reported 0.09% stake. Tompkins Fin invested in 27,069 shares. Indiana Trust Investment Mgmt accumulated 0.28% or 2,844 shares.