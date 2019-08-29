Home Depot (HD) Holder Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.66 Million as Market Value Rose; Marshall Wace Llp Continues to Hold Holding in Centene (CNC)

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 18.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 37,249 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15 million, down from 45,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $5.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.54. About 2.59M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 185.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 17,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 26,985 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 9,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $45.99. About 1.45 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Currency by 11,243 shares to 5,129 shares, valued at $549,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B by 167,039 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 313,087 shares, and cut its stake in Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 9,383 shares to 31,675 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.