Home Depot (HD) Holder Inverness Counsel Has Cut Stake; Raffles Associates LP Has Trimmed Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Position by $483,240 as Valuation Rose

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $479.42M market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $25.95. About 16,625 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 127.09% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 9,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,829 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.72M, down from 138,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.27. About 1.08M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.58 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karpus Mgmt reported 2,866 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,616 shares. Edgewood Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 1,097 shares. Clough Cap Prns Limited Partnership invested in 159,910 shares. Rnc Capital Management Limited Liability holds 6,566 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Pictet North America Advsrs accumulated 83,527 shares or 2.4% of the stock. Mason Street Lc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 161,142 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Foster Motley Incorporated has 0.1% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,516 shares. Bowling Portfolio Ltd Liability holds 1.01% or 33,277 shares. 1,614 are held by Old Dominion Cap Management. Natixis Lp invested in 0.63% or 375,467 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma reported 129,411 shares. Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.89% or 7,531 shares. Eagle Ridge has invested 1.8% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49 billion and $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,493 shares to 178,663 shares, valued at $29.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 25,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 15,537 shares. Dorsey Wright And Assoc invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Blair William Co Il holds 0% or 35,004 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Meeder Asset Inc has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Vanguard Grp stated it has 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Citadel Limited Liability Corp owns 11,809 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt owns 0.2% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 81,800 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation invested in 0% or 60,933 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 176,854 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Barclays Public Limited Com stated it has 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). G2 Invest Prtn Management Limited Liability invested in 0.49% or 76,829 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0% or 66,169 shares in its portfolio. State Street has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 207,130 shares.

Analysts await Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NSSC’s profit will be $4.43 million for 27.03 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Napco Security Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.18% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $586,625 activity. The insider BUCHEL KEVIN S sold 5,000 shares worth $97,500.