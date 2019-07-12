Home Depot (HD) Holder Howe & Rusling Decreased Its Stake by $474,635; Citigroup (C) Holder Family Management Has Upped Position by $670,902

Howe & Rusling Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 36.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc sold 2,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,347 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $834,000, down from 6,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $215.51. About 184,784 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 27.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 10,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,249 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 39,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $71.94. About 446,995 shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 17/05/2018 – EGYPT’S BANQUE MISR HIRES CITIGROUP FOR $500 MLN LOAN; 24/03/2018 – Other Finalists Are Former Treasury Official Mary Miller and Citigroup’s Raymond McGuire; 10/04/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day May 10; 19/04/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO CORBAT COMMENTS ON CARD DEAL AT ANNUAL MEETING; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct takes $1 billion stake each in Citigroup, Sallie Mae -letter; 26/03/2018 – APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC APLS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $23; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup, Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan Chase all reported quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed analyst expectations; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Issuer Rating To Citigroup Global Markets Deutschland Ag; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Asia Adds Citigroup, Exits UBS, Cuts Amazon: 13F

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.44 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,257 are held by Guardian Life Of America. Provise Mngmt Group Limited Liability owns 6,977 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. 2,675 are held by Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia Tru Communication. Barnett And Company Incorporated stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hamel Associate holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,241 shares. Arrow Corp holds 30,267 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. 28,566 are held by Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Garrison Bradford Associates holds 0.17% or 1,050 shares. Fil Limited owns 114 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited reported 0.02% stake. Monetary Mgmt invested 3.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Markston International Limited Com has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 54,176 shares or 2.12% of the stock. Todd Asset Ltd Com owns 1.08% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 199,818 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.59% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49M and $577.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 5,442 shares to 52,743 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of stock was sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

