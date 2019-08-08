Home Depot (HD) Holder Gabalex Capital Management Cut Position by $1.91 Million; Artal Group Sa Holding in Chimerix (CMRX) Has Lowered by $1.00 Million as Share Value Rose

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.35 million, down from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $210.99. About 1.68 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Chimerix Inc (CMRX) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has declined 17.62% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $256,794 activity. DEMSKI MARTHA J had bought 18,000 shares worth $64,800 on Tuesday, May 28. 30,000 shares were bought by MIDDLETON FRED A, worth $87,678 on Friday, May 10.

Analysts await Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.37 EPS, up 5.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.39 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Chimerix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.07 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

