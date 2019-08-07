Home Depot (HD) Holder Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Decreased Its Holding by $477,500; As Tjx Cos Com New (TJX) Share Value Rose, Douglass Winthrop Advisors Boosted Stake by $646,971

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 43,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.31M, down from 45,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $207.3. About 2.35M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc Com New (TJX) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 12,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 900,894 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.94 million, up from 888,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $52.29. About 2.54 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.02% or 3,921 shares in its portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Ser Lc has 0.11% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 5,214 shares. Ferguson Wellman has invested 0.9% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Hanseatic Management Svcs Inc accumulated 17,343 shares. Advisors Lc reported 0% stake. Calamos Wealth Limited Liability Co has invested 0.09% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.08% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 233,414 shares. Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 17,476 shares. Csu Producer Resources reported 500 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 300,722 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Eastern National Bank has invested 0.1% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Riverhead Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.25% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Jefferies Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 84,263 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt holds 0.05% or 6,400 shares. 385,760 are held by Huntington Commercial Bank.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 6,192 shares to 8,160 shares, valued at $545,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 16,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,166 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regent Investment Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.51% or 7,961 shares. Iberiabank Corp has invested 1.07% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The Ohio-based Farmers Tru Co has invested 1.46% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sequoia Financial Advsrs Lc stated it has 19,547 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Thornburg Invest, New Mexico-based fund reported 1.54 million shares. 16,000 were reported by Petrus Tru Lta. Argent Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,521 shares. First Midwest Bancorporation Tru Division owns 0.33% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 12,778 shares. Sadoff Mngmt Ltd Com holds 5.39% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 327,710 shares. Amarillo Financial Bank owns 1,336 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Piedmont has 100,243 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Victory has 154,234 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. American Asset Management holds 0.43% or 2,968 shares. British Columbia Investment owns 0.42% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 265,887 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Llc holds 17,682 shares.