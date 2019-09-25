Home Depot (HD) Holder Duquesne Family Office Has Raised Holding; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Ruggie Capital Group Decreased Stake by $4.29 Million

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 98.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 2,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 45 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86,000, down from 2,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $868.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $14.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1756.41. About 2.30M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon is backing Ecobee, a smart thermostat company, just days after buying Ring; 22/05/2018 – WOODRADIO: #BREAKING: State of Michigan grant greenlights new $150 million fulfilment center for Amazon in Gaines Township; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos learned a critical business lesson after requiring 6-page memos instead of PowerPoints; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Exits Zodiac Aerospace, Buys More Amazon; 07/04/2018 – One of the central arguments in Trump’s attacks on Amazon is all wrong – and it’s Citigroup’s fault; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective May 1; 01/05/2018 – Bsquare to Help Customers Rapidly Scale and Manage IoT Infrastructure in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services; 02/04/2018 – Revolutionary Lotus 39 Hair Loss Treatment Debuts on Amazon; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE SAYS THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL TO BE STREAMED GLOBALLY DURING THE 2018 & 2019 SEASONS TO OVER 100 MILLION AMAZON PRIME MEMBERS

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 66,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 453,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.40M, up from 387,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $227.17. About 2.09 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot –

Duquesne Family Office Llc, which manages about $3.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 542,670 shares to 68,530 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 1.15 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 765,600 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Syntal Capital Lc has invested 0.39% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Company reported 0.1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 64,594 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Com has invested 0.8% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Next Fin Group owns 17,813 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Scotland Gru Pcl has invested 0.6% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 12,738 were reported by Spirit Of America Corp. Interocean Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.22% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 11,551 shares. Eagle Asset Management holds 747,580 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Prudential Fin invested in 1.05M shares or 0.34% of the stock. Pitcairn Commerce has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested 0.5% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Redmond Asset Management Ltd Com accumulated 1,956 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Moreover, Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp has 1.14% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 66,403 shares. 193,604 were accumulated by Macquarie Group Limited.

Ruggie Capital Group, which manages about $285.65M and $59.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr Dwa Momentum Etf by 126,591 shares to 135,388 shares, valued at $8.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl A (BRKA) by 8 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard High Div Yld Etf (VYM).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 95.46 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.