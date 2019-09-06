Home Depot (HD) Holder Duncker Streett & Company Has Raised Its Position; As Adobe Systems (ADBE) Market Value Rose, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $507,794

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 1,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 14,791 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, down from 16,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $288.15. About 507,002 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 23,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 21,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $229.29. About 501,498 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $2.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sap Ag (NYSE:SAP) by 3,290 shares to 88,613 shares, valued at $10.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grou (NYSE:SMFG) by 93,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 707,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Limited Com holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 343,331 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Joel Isaacson And Communication Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,227 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The Georgia-based Acg Wealth has invested 1.11% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cim Ltd Liability Company holds 0.23% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 2,312 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.2% or 169,355 shares. Highland Cap Limited Liability Com invested in 0.2% or 9,762 shares. Nippon Life Glob Americas reported 89,030 shares stake. Destination Wealth invested in 0.01% or 890 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt holds 832 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ipswich Invest Management Communications has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Jacobs & Com Ca owns 1.92% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 42,386 shares. Raymond James Fincl Service accumulated 56,351 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Company Ltd Llc has invested 0.21% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Jane Street Grp Llc invested in 181,944 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 45.31 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Generating Income on Adobe (ADBE) – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Down 4.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on January 12, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Are Raving About How The Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Share Price Increased 366% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $434.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,328 shares to 60,095 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.