Home Depot (HD) Holder Cwm Trimmed Its Holding; Luminus Management Has Trimmed Holding in Ecolab (ECL) as Share Value Rose

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 61.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 182,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 114,400 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.20 million, down from 296,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $205.97. About 586,226 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Cwm Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 56.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc sold 11,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 8,867 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, down from 20,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.27 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.99 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90 billion and $4.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 32,125 shares to 61,771 shares, valued at $6.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 510 were accumulated by Beacon. Webster National Bank & Trust N A holds 19,461 shares. Leisure Capital Mngmt holds 1.89% or 11,730 shares in its portfolio. Parsons Capital Management Incorporated Ri accumulated 1.01% or 48,122 shares. 117,352 were reported by Logan Mngmt. 64,507 were accumulated by Cypress Cap Management Lc. North Star Invest Management Corp invested 0.23% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.84% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Beech Hill Advsr Incorporated has 0.4% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,341 shares. Monetary Mgmt Gru holds 39,746 shares or 3.02% of its portfolio. Madison Hldg Inc holds 106,648 shares. Ifrah Financial Ser Incorporated accumulated 1,896 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Asset Management One Ltd owns 0.59% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 572,542 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co holds 0.43% or 1.23M shares. Whittier Trust invested in 0.43% or 73,977 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 242,702 were accumulated by Aperio Group Lc. Field & Main Savings Bank holds 450 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Zevin Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 36,196 shares or 2.09% of its portfolio. Df Dent & Communications invested in 1.20M shares. 6,013 are owned by Stanley. Conestoga Limited Com holds 0.01% or 1,420 shares in its portfolio. Kanawha Cap Limited Liability Com reported 53,199 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Co has 313,811 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Management reported 263 shares. Paloma Prtnrs invested 0.05% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Trillium Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 1.09% stake. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 3.27% or 2.16M shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.16% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Commerce National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.11% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Vanguard Group holds 22.29M shares.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 17,627 shares to 302,407 shares, valued at $40.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 265,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE).