Home Depot (HD) Holder Cumberland Partners LTD Has Upped Its Position by $1.44 Million; Strategic Global Advisors Decreased Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Holding by $14.33 Million

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 49.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 113,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 114,207 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.45M, down from 227,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $107.44. About 990,154 shares traded or 11.03% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 10/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 72.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 7,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 17,939 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44 million, up from 10,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 2.80 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $475.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 87,816 shares to 110,560 shares, valued at $4.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lloyds Banking Group Plc (NYSE:LYG) by 494,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 652,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Check Point Software to Acquire Dome9 to Transform Cloud Security – GlobeNewswire” on October 24, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EFA, NXPI, CHKP, TEVA: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Security Stocks in Focus as Zero Trust Approach Evolves – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Check Point Going Nowhere Fast – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Check Point Software Blows the Lid off Cloud Threats with New Security Analytics Solution – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $195.24 million for 21.32 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3,939 shares to 70,671 shares, valued at $6.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,666 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Home Depot (HD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smead Management Inc holds 4.33% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 444,497 shares. 707 are held by Riggs Asset Managment. Capwealth Ltd invested in 90,768 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank owns 45,911 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Ancora Advisors Limited Co stated it has 65,670 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Thomasville Bankshares invested 0.28% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The Massachusetts-based Boston Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Stonehearth Management Llc holds 1,350 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Roanoke Asset Mngmt New York reported 3.95% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Dallas Secs Inc invested 0.88% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 70,414 are held by Van Eck Assoc. Stock Yards Bankshares And Tru has 110,819 shares for 2.07% of their portfolio. Churchill Mgmt stated it has 0.78% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 2,961 were reported by American Bancorporation. Conning has invested 1.31% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).