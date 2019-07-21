Home Depot (HD) Holder Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Raised Its Holding by $843,265 as Stock Rose; Scott & Selber Cut Position in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) as Stock Declined

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 4,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.67 million, up from 61,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $213.04. About 3.26 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:

Scott & Selber Inc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by 50.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc sold 4,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,091 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, down from 8,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $7.82 during the last trading session, reaching $528.81. About 1.42 million shares traded or 74.27% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $20.67 million activity. $770,652 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by Myriam Curet on Friday, February 15. 7,500 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares with value of $3.94M were sold by MOHR MARSHALL. GUTHART GARY S sold $14.65 million worth of stock or 28,152 shares.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21 million and $191.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 11,272 shares to 14,572 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.34% or 1,125 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Investment Mgmt has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Liability Co owns 0.23% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 706,073 shares. First Manhattan holds 180 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cleararc Capital stated it has 2,781 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Earnest Ltd Liability Corp invested in 51 shares or 0% of the stock. Everett Harris Communications Ca holds 1,275 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 825 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Manchester Cap Management Lc holds 351 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 166,817 are owned by Principal Fincl Gp. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Lp holds 0.68% or 9,629 shares. Waters Parkerson And Company Ltd Company reported 0.05% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Bamco Inc Ny has invested 0.09% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc holds 0.52% or 1.28 million shares in its portfolio.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp by 19,597 shares to 58,078 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB) by 23,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,377 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).