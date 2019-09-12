Home Depot (HD) Holder Colonial Trust Advisors Has Raised Position; Towerview Decreased Brt Apartments (BRT) Position by $682,052 as Market Value Declined

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 1,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 47,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.78M, up from 45,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $234.08. About 1.18 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know

Towerview Llc decreased its stake in Brt Apartments Corp (BRT) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towerview Llc sold 48,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 180,292 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55 million, down from 229,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towerview Llc who had been investing in Brt Apartments Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.46. About 7,894 shares traded. BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has risen 8.64% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BRT News: 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q EPS $1.75; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 281-UNIT VALUE ADD PROPERTY IN DALLAS/FT; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – AN ENTITY IN WHICH IT HAS A 50% EQUITY INTEREST ACQUIRED LANDINGS OF CARRIER PARKWAY FOR $30.8 MLN; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – $30.8 MLN DEAL, INCLUDES $19.0 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT OBTAINED IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Rev $29.7M; 07/03/2018 SENZAGEN AB SENZA.ST – BRT WILL MARKET AND PROVIDE GARD IN US AND PERFORM TEST IN ITS LABORATORY IN NORTH CAROLINA; 20/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Hatch Outlines Pro-Jobs, Pro-America Trade Strategy at BRT; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Adj FFO/Share 26 Cents; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – MORTGAGE DEBT MATURES IN 2028, CARRIES AN INTEREST RATE OF 4.37% AND IS INTEREST ONLY UNTIL 2023; 13/03/2018 – BRT Apartments Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20c From 18c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 6 investors sold BRT shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 5.01 million shares or 2.35% more from 4.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 6,482 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.17% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) or 28,876 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management Ltd owns 16,675 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings has 10,171 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 13,549 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal General Group Public Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Bessemer holds 7,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corp invested in 56,837 shares. Millennium Management Lc reported 35,275 shares stake. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Grp has 0% invested in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) for 1,647 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Metropolitan Life Ny holds 481 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 3,580 shares stake.

Analysts await BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) to report earnings on December, 9. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.21 per share. BRT’s profit will be $3.34M for 17.21 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by BRT Apartments Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 1.39% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 96,877 shares. Moody Retail Bank Division reported 0.73% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Page Arthur B, Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,107 shares. First Dallas Secs Inc holds 1.15% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6,297 shares. Country Club Tru Communication Na reported 8,708 shares. Thomas Story And Son Ltd Liability Co holds 1,000 shares. Gam Hldg Ag reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bellecapital Intl reported 0.17% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ameritas Investment owns 20,266 shares. Private Ocean Llc reported 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Dumont & Blake Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,270 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.46% or 8.33M shares. Thomas White Intll holds 4,465 shares. Eagle Mngmt Ltd holds 19,750 shares or 2.23% of its portfolio. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 2.44% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

