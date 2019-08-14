Home Depot (HD) Holder Clough Capital Partners LP Has Lifted Its Stake by $29.82 Million as Shares Rose; Spruce House Investment Management Boosted Its Holding in Gtt Communications (GTT) by $50.15 Million as Market Value Declined

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4108.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 156,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 159,910 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.69M, up from 3,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $203.7. About 1.29M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot

Spruce House Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spruce House Investment Management Llc bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 12.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.41 million, up from 10.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spruce House Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $511.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.07. About 1.32 million shares traded or 72.22% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 12/04/2018 – REG-GTT : REVENUES OF €64.2 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 12/03/2018 – GTT Acquires Accelerated Connections; 17/05/2018 – GTT: RENEWAL OF BERTEROTTIERE IN FUNCTIONS OF CHAIRMAN, CEO; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q ROYALTY REV. EU61.5M; 27/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN THE LNG TANKS OF A NEW LNG CARRIER; 26/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms GTT Communications’ IDR at ‘B’ On Term Loan Upsizing; Downgrades Sr Secured Ratings; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT COMMUNICATIONS ‘B’ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED;; 26/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS GTT COMMUNICATIONS’ IDR AT ‘B’ ON TERM LOAN UPSIZ; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms GTT Comms ‘B’ Rtg; Otlk Negative; Debt Rated ‘B’; 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES ORDER NOTIFICATION FROM AN ASIAN SHIPYARD FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS (LNGCS)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merriman Wealth Ltd accumulated 1,147 shares. The Maryland-based Horan Capital has invested 0.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Shine Investment Advisory Serv Incorporated holds 331 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Lc invested in 0.13% or 11,006 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.31% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 16,647 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca reported 0.53% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Crawford Inv Counsel invested in 2.69% or 469,969 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Lc holds 3,500 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Lc invested 2.59% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 9,243 shares. Cap Planning Llc reported 0.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Valmark Advisers reported 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Saturna holds 0.06% or 10,189 shares in its portfolio. Annex Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Company holds 12,902 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Incorporated Ks reported 46,002 shares.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 63,900 shares to 78,200 shares, valued at $7.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,810 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Glbl Eqty Div & Prem Op (IGD).

