Home Depot (HD) Holder Chartist Cut Holding by $31.41 Million as Stock Value Rose; Brant Point Investment Management Position in Fiserv (FISV) Has Raised by $2.28 Million as Share Price Rose

Chartist Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 151 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 1,904 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $396.03M, down from 2,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $228.6. About 246,969 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 58.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 67,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.17M, up from 42,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $102.11. About 107,286 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Fil Ltd has 0.05% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Evergreen Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 2,431 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 32,296 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Enterprise Fincl Services Corp holds 0% or 212 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,634 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile Tru stated it has 2,815 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Of Oklahoma accumulated 33,798 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 301,920 shares. Wendell David Assocs stated it has 171,839 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 76,925 shares. 115,646 are owned by Arizona State Retirement System. Addenda Capital stated it has 25,336 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited owns 7,969 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0.01% or 2,050 shares. Mairs & Pwr Incorporated reported 2.10M shares.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 85,000 shares to 22,901 shares, valued at $826,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 88,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,834 shares, and cut its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

